From Priyanka To Katrina: The Divas Gave Us Comfy Yet Beyond Comfort Zone Outfit Goals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas was papped at Siddharth Roy Kapur's office. The actress was seen in a very smart dress, which gave us office wear goals. She wore an olive-hued midi dress that inspired us fashionable. The actress is in the country for a song-shoot of her upcoming movie, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She looked stunning in her sleeveless dress, which was cinched at the waist and accentuated by a flared silhouette. Her dress was detailed with black buttons and Priyanka was a vision in her ensemble. She teamed her dress with black heels, which went well with her dress. She carried a textured black purse with her. She also accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and the makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and cat-eyed frames. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us a wonderful dress goal as she graced the Big Bazaar cooking event. The actress also wore a midi dress, which came from the label, Bennch. Her sleeveless dress was accentuated by asymmetrical hemline and it was marked by yellow, black, and blue abstract stripes. Well, with this number of hers, she gave us a break from the florals. She teamed her dress with stunning neon green heels, which came from Nasty Gal. The diva kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted-pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The puffed ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani has been promoting her upcoming film, 'Kabir Singh' with Shahid Kapoor and she was dressed in a pink outfit. Kiara played with the shades of pink and her attire consisted of a breezy top and a denim skirt. Her top was enhanced by ruffled accents and intricate design. It was also sheer and the skirt was structured but slightly distressed. She paired her outfit with sandals, which were also highlighted by contrasting shades of pink. She accessorised her look with delicate studs and the makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble. She wore a simple outfit but it had a stylish edge. Raveena wore a little black dress that was half-sleeved and was enhanced by a comfort quotient. She teamed it with sheer black net stockings and also notched up her fashionable avatar with black thigh-high boots. Well, we absolutely loved her airport ensemble and it was something we could ace too. She carried a printed side bag with her and accessorised her look with tiny hoop earrings. The makeup was spruced up by a matte pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The neat hairdo completed her airport avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor raised the sassy factor with her latest airport ensemble. Her attire was a lot about street-style and was absolutely comfy. With this attire, she played with the idea of classic colour-blocking. Shraddha teamed her white-hued and full-sleeved crop top with denim pyjamas, which we thought was a must-try combination. She also paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and wore a cap, which gave her look a sporty touch. The actress carried a purse with her in a cross-bodied style. She wore spectacles and enhanced her look with a pink lip shade. Shraddha's fashion was definitely different from the mainstream.

Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia was spotted in the city in a quirky avatar. We loved her attire, which was notched up by a fusion touch. We thought she looked awesome in her ethnic suit, which consisted of a flared kurta, trousers, and a jacket. Her kurta was adorned with vibrant floral prints and patchwork designs in pastel shades. The trousers were white-hued and the jacket was splashed in a light pink colour. She paired her ensemble with brown flats and she carried a number of shopping bags with her. The makeup was light with a nude-toned lip shade and the sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leaves us with the most fascinating outfit goals. She's got a distinctive fashion sensibility and the latest airport ensemble of hers was clearly a proof of that. She wore an outfit that exuded bohemian vibe. It was an artistic number and absolutely asymmetrical. Sonam's pristine white kurta was unapologetically asymmetrical. The kurta was tailored to perfection and she teamed it with straight-fit pyjamas. She also wore a long jacket with her ensemble, which actually elevated her entire look. The jacket was a statement piece and was adorned with multi-hued quirky prints. Sonam paired her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes. She accessorised her look with an oxidised silver neckpiece and dark shades. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and the sleek long tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Mini Mathur TV host and actor, Mini Mathur was also recently spotted with Cyrus Sahukar for the promotion of their upcoming Amazon Prime Series, 'Mind The Malhotras'. She looked smart and gave us office-wear goals with a classy jacket dress. The actress teamed her dainty intricately-done white dress with a crisp and full-sleeved yellow jacket that was belted. It was a vibrant number, which had all our attention. Mini paired her ensemble with printed and pointed pumps. She wore a classy watch to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and complementing nail paint. The side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.