Wow! Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' Promotion Fashion Was A Lot About Sabyasachi Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The movie, 'Bharat' released yesterday on the festival of Eid and gorgeous Katrina Kaif received praises for her performance. The actress looked breathtaking in the movie but she also absolutely caught our attention during her promotional rounds. The prolific actress flaunted Sabyasachi sarees and for the screening, she wore an impressive lehenga by the same designer. With her stunning Sabyasachi outfits, Katrina promoted traditional handlooms and sensibilities. She, particularly inspired us to do a sari. Let's decode her Sabyasachi outfits and looks for 'Bharat'.

The Floral Sari

Katrina Kaif looked a class apart and dazzled us with her refreshing look for 'Bharat' promotions. She surprised us with this Sabyasachi sari of hers, which was dipped in a black hue and accentuated by white floral accents. The diva looked ethereal in her minimal and understated outfit that was notched up by sheer accents. Her sari was detailed with a black embellished border and she teamed it with a sequinned black blouse too. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings, which also came from Sabyasachi Jewelry. The makeup was enhanced by a black bindi, dewy cheekbones, and a glossy pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar.

The Pink Sari

The next sari of hers was also floral but it was highlighted by a pastel pink hue. Katrina looked like a dream in her sari, which was draped classically and enhanced by light and dreamy floral prints. The actress teamed her exquisite sari with a signature Sabyasachi belt and a full-sleeved matching blouse. With this sari, Katrina gave us outfit goals for destination wedding. She paired her ensemble with sleek danglers, which came from Sabyasachi Jewelry. The makeup was enhanced by a heavy kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a pink lip shade. The impeccable tresses completed her drop-dead ethnic avatar.

The Black Lehenga

For the screening of the movie, the diva ditched the sari and instead opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga. The actress wore an all-black ethnic outfit, which consisted of a full-sleeved blouse and a voluminous skirt that was accentuated by dark-hued floral accents. Katrina also draped a floral dupatta with her ensemble and she totally exuded regal vibes. She notched up her look with a statement Sabyasachi neckpiece and the makeup was enhanced by a heavy kohl and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her awe-inspiring traditional avatar.

So, which outfit and look of Katrina's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.