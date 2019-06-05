From Katrina To Janhvi: Who Wore What For The Special Screening Of ‘Bharat’? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor to Warina Hussain, the divas gave us oodles of fashion goals at the special screening of 'Bharat'. While Katrina kept it traditional, the other divas opted for sassier and sporty looks. Let's find out who wore what for the premiere event.

Katrina Kaif

For the Bharat screening, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a black Sabyasachi lehenga. Her attire consisted of a blouse and a voluminous skirt. The blouse was full-sleeved and structured and the skirt was adorned with multi-hued floral prints. She draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. Well, Katrina looked ethereal and she really flaunted stunning Sabyasachi collection for the promotional rounds. She accessorised her look with a statement elaborate neckpiece that also came from Sabyasachi Jewelry. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was dressed elegantly and formally for the premiere of the movie. She made a strong case for pink pantsuit and was the latest diva to don a pantsuit. Her power suit consisted of an overlapping slightly flared jacket and she paired it with matching pants. Huma also teamed her ensemble with white top and pointed blue pumps. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's style was understated and classy for the event. She was dressed in a pristine white chikankari suit that was flared and was enhanced by sheer accents. She teamed her ensemble with palazzo pyjamas and also draped a minty green dupatta, which contrasted her attire. The actress teamed her ensemble with shiny golden flats and accessorised her look with sleek danglers. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches and kohl. The sleek tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked sassy for the event and she surprised us with separates. Shanaya, who is about to make her debut as an assistant director, wore a blue checkered blouse and teamed it with complementing straight-fit pants and black boots. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and bangles. She carried a boxy white-hued purse with her and the makeup was lit up by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted side-swept tresses completed her sassy avatar.

Ananya Panday

Shanaya's BFF, Ananya Panday also wore separates for the occasion but hers were towards the sporty side. The actress donned a full-sleeved black cropped blouse and teamed it with complementing straight-fit pants and pencil heels, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted impeccable tresses rounded out her sporty avatar.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looked pretty awesome too in her separates, which she wore for the special screening event. Karishma sported a ruffled and full-sleeved floral blouse that was pink-hued and accentuated by black stripes and she teamed it with straight-fit denims and pencil heels. The actress carried a sling purse with her and accessorised her look with a delicate necklace. The makeup was marked by a minty pink lip shade and the side-swept wavy tresses notched up her stylish avatar.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's ensemble was one of the quirkiest at the premiere. Janhvi's younger sibling donned a brown high-neck sweater and paired it with multi-hued floral jacket and pants, which were vibrant and featured a metallic touch. Her ensemble was eye-catching and she notched up her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by dewy touches and a maroon lip shade. The impeccable tresses wrapped up her stylish look.

Janhvi Kapoor

This time, Janhvi Kapoor kept it retro for the event. She wore a halter top that was enhanced by abstract prints and a deep slit at the center. She paired her top with brown pants, which went well with her top and also wore complementing pencil heels to notch up her avatar. The actress accessorised her look with metallic earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy voluminous tresses rounded out her casual avatar.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry also wore an all-black outfit for the event. She wore a half-sleeved black top and paired it with sharply pleated and ruffled skirt, which complemented her top. Sophie paired her ensemble with pointed embellished heels and spruced up her look with metallic bracelets. She carried a black-hued sling bag with her and the makeup was lit up by a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her event avatar.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a pink dress that was off-shouldered with baggy half-sleeves. Her pink dress featured an overlapping detail and a ruffled hem. Kriti paired her dress with printed sports shoes and notched up her look with metallic hoop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah's ensemble was one of the best at the event. She also wore separates, which boasted traditional prints and sensibilities. The actress wore a black cropped top and paired it with a printed skirt and a matching jacket. She teamed her ensemble with complementing pencil heels and kept her look minimal. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The ponytail notched up her avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria kept it stylish and trendy for the event. This was certainly not an understated look and Tara teamed her multi-hued printed ruffled top with checkered flared trousers and beige sandals. Tara accessorised her look with an intricate choker and the makeup was highlighted by a matte brown lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's ensemble was simply bold. She went for the classic blue and white combination. The actress wore a white strapless corset blouse and she teamed it with distressed denims and white-hued pencil heels. Disha accentuated her look with a delicate neckpiece and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wavy tresses completed her on-duty avatar.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone wore a striped pantsuit for the special occasion. Her attire consisted of a blue and white overlapping jacket and she teamed it with flared pants. Sunny accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade. The partly-tied hairdo completed her classy look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gave us a colour-blocking and athleisure lesson. The actress wore a figure-flattering black dress and teamed it with a neon green short jacket, which contrasted her attire. Mouni paired her ensemble with black sports shoes and the makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her sporty avatar.

Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain proved that she is a budding fashion icon with her ensemble. The actress looked smart in her attire, which was absolutely quirky. She wore a yellow blouse that was contrasted by a checkered pattern. She teamed it with denims, which were straight-fit and featured a side-slit too. She paired her ensemble with shiny pencil heels and the makeup was lit up by a glossy pink lip shade. The sleek tresses completed her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.