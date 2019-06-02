From Tamannaah To Sonam To Katrina: Who Was The Best Dressed At GQ’s 100 Best Dressed Night? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Sonam to Katrina, GQ's 100 Best Dressed was graced by leading divas from the B-town. While some went for power suits, the others kept it embellished. We witnessed high-voltage fashion and here are some of the prominent actresses, who left us speechless. Take a look at their fashion game.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Beyond frills and fancies, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us an androgynous look for the GQ 100 Best Dressed night. The actress wore an outfit that matched with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who also graced the glittering occasion. Post Cannes 2019, this was another gender-fluid ensemble of hers. This luxurious sporty ensemble of hers was fuss-free and came from the label, Fenty. It was dipped in a metallic shade of pink and was meticulously tailored piece. Sonam's attire was a refreshing one. The jacket was cinched above the waist with an overlapping waistband and the trousers were wrinkled. Sonam, most definitely, gave us trouser goals and she paired her outfit mustard-hued Nike shoes. She wore Italian diamond rings and Missmatched Doublet Danglers, which came from Tasheen Diamond Art. The lip shade complemented her attire and the impeccably-applied kohl notched up her party avatar. Sonam completed her party look with an impeccable bun.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra donned a gown for the occasion but her number was absolutely bold and not quite everybody's cup of tea. Aahana kept her look minimal and let her attire steal the show. The prolific actress wore a gown by Nikhita Tandon for the special night, which celebrated the best in fashion. She sported a pink-hued slit gown, which was adorned with meticulous embellishment. It was a risqué number and featured a thigh-high side slit. She wore complementing shimmering sandals, which went well with her sleeveless attire. The actress accessorised her look with intricately-done studs and rings. The makeup was natural and enhanced by a natural pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses elevated her style quotient.

Shruti Haasan

The pants game was pretty strong at the GQ 100 Best Dressed night and Shruti Haasan brought in high voltage fashion at the glamorous occasion. She exuded street-style vibes with her separates, which came from Alberto Audenino. She wore a high-neck black top that was asymmetrical and cropped. The top of hers featured sheer full sleeves and she teamed it with sassy black trousers. Her attire seemed relaxed and fresh. The actress paired her ensemble with classy stilettos, which were from Truffle. She accessorised her look with stackable coral rings, which were from Studio Metallurgy. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a wine red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted ponytail rounded out her party avatar.

Rakulpreet Singh

Rakulpreet Singh kept it bold yet minimal for the special night. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress wore a Michelle Mason red-hued gown that was one-shouldered and cinched at the waist. Her attire was asymmetrical and featured a deep side slit. This gown of hers featured a metallic touch and she paired her ensemble with golden sandals, which colour-blocked her number. Her chic dazzling rings came from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was fresh and lit up by a pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The sleek impeccable tresses rounded out her party avatar. Rakulpreet was a vision to behold.

Sanya Malhotra

True to her fashion sensibilities, Sanya Malhotra took the road-less-travelled by keeping it casual and sporty. Her ensemble was a strict departure from the usual metallic party numbers. She wore an outfit, which came from the label Sashe by Sasha Sharma. The actress played with ivory and blue hue. She teamed her PVC corset blouse with a blue skirt that was accentuated by a rope and featured a front slit. Sanya teamed it with silver sandals and the makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The vintage curly tresses wrapped up her party avatar, which we so liked.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon probably donned one of the most jaw-dropping ensembles. Her attire was by Falguni & Shane Peacock and she was definitely the winged angel. Dipped in the shade of purple, her risqué slit dress was meticulously embellished with tassels and intricate work. The bodice of her ensemble featured light wings, which truly spruced up her avatar and gave us one of the dramatic outfits of the evening. Since her attire was eye-catching, she kept her jewellery minimal. She wore dainty rings and classy earrings to up her avatar. The jewellery came from Resa Fine Jewellery and Minerali. She teamed her ensemble with pointed silver pumps. The makeup was light and enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and silver eyeliner. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her party avatar.

Sayani Gupta

Actress Sayani Gupta gave us quite a surprise with her jaw-dropping fashion statement. She didn't play it safe and left us speechless with her gown, which was designed by Amit GT. It was a risqué number too with asymmetrical plunging neckline. The gown was notched up by net and sheer accents and the floral work in black hue enhanced her number. The floor-length ruffled drape tied at her waist gave her ensemble a dramatic twist. She wore a delicate bangle and complementing drop earrings, which came from H.Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned with a glossy pink yet muted lip shade and very light pink eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her glam avatar.

Rochelle Rao Sequeira

Actor and anchor, Rochelle Rao brought alive the classics with a contemporary twist. She opted for a plain blue sweater gown, which came from the label, LS. Dipped in a dark blue shade, her gown was full-sleeved and was accentuated by a figure-flattering silhouette. This ensemble of hers was subtly done and Rochelle looked elegant as ever. She accessorised her look with diamond rings and earrings, which came from Anmol. The makeup was enhanced by a bright red lip shade and the side-swept wavy tresses completed her diva look.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha also sassed up her fashion game with this party-perfect ensemble, which came from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Her ensemble was accentuated by slit and sheer accents. The attire of hers consisted of a structured blouse and complementing skirt. It was a stunningly embellished sleeveless number and Nushrat teamed it with nude-toned sandals. The makeup was enhanced by a dark pink lip shade and mascara. The wavy tresses rounded out her glam avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a stunning leather attire and gave us smarty dress goals. The actress also experimented with her makeup for the special fashionable night. Tamannaah wore a bright red dress, which was so street-style and it was something we wished we had in our wardrobe too. This attire of hers came from the House Of CB. It was a full-sleeved collared dress that featured an overlapping detail and a zipper on one side. She teamed her boss lady dress with a pair of red pointed pumps that came from Sergio Rossi. The makeup was dominated by a pink eye shadow and also marked by a pink lip shade. The side-parted messy wavy tresses notched up her party avatar.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi's fashion game is only getting better with time and this time, the actress left us breathless with her discotheque jumpsuit that was designed by Alexander Terekhov. It was a full-sleeved jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a free-flowing silhouette. Her ensemble was also enhanced by sheer accents and was meticulously embellished. Huma was one of the most stylish divas of the night and she paired her attire with glittering Louboutin pumps, which matched with her jumpsuit. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was spruced by a pink lip shade and a pink purple eye shadow. The neat and tight high ponytail wrapped up her party avatar.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was the golden diva at the night and kept it simple and classy. The actress wore a golden gown that was sleeveless and featured an overlapping bodice and a flared skirt with a thigh-high slit and a cinched waist. She looked awesome and her gown was accentuated by metallic accents. She teamed her dress with nude-toned and embellished pencil heels, which complemented her attire. The diva accessorised her look with bling rings, which were from H Craft Fine Jewellery and the sleek danglers were from Anmol. The makeup was lit up by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses rounded out her party avatar.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait quite evidently flaunted the princess look with her eye-catching statement tiara and attire. The ivory and gold outfit of hers was designed by Gavin Miguel. Kubbra's ensemble was accentuated by a gold embellished corset bodice and the bottoms of her attire were white-hued and flared. The sheer cape added a dreamy touch to her ensemble and we felt, she experimented a lot here. She paired her ensemble with shiny heels and accessorised her look with dainty studs that came from Curio Cottage. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her GQ party avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Distinctive and Androgynous, Sobhita Dhulipala's fashion game was a class apart. She wore a pantsuit by Huemn and absolutely stole everyone's thunder. The 'Made In Heaven' actress wore a pinstriped suit that radiated old-school vibes. Her ensemble was structured and consisted of a shirt and a perfectly-tailored jacket. She paired it with good old-fashioned matching trousers. She paired her ensemble with black pumps, which went well with her attire. The actress notched up her look with statement metallic earrings and the makeup was dominated by a deep red lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her party avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif left us all speechless and her ensemble of the night was androgynous too but with a feminine touch. Her attire was designed by Nikhil Thampi and it was an oxblood three-piece power suit that consisted of a cropped buttoned blouse and she teamed it with matching pants that were flared at the hemline. She wore a jacket that featured a deep slit at the back. The actress accessorised her look with multi-hued studded heels and wore chic neckpiece and complementing bracelet to notch up her avatar. The makeup was fresh with a minty pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The wavy tresses gave her look the wet effect. Katrina Kaif looked like a dream.

So, whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.