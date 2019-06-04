Let These Leading B-town Divas Inspire You To Wear Something White-hued This Eid Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Eid is around the corner and are you still looking for the best traditional outfits? Do you want some distinctive fashion suggestions? If you answer is yes, we have some ethnic outfit ideas for you. However, we encourage you to wear something white on this Eid. From Katrina to Kareena, these Bollywood divas have donned white-hued ensembles on quite a few occasions. Here is the list of celebs, who have inspired us with their white-hued outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wowed us recently with her white-hued ensemble, which we thought was intricately done. Her attire was traditional but more towards the contemporary side and she looked ethereal. The sleeveless kurta was flared and it was notched up by beautiful floral accents. The complementing pyjamas were subtly-printed and Janhvi also draped a matching dupatta with her outfit. She paired her ensemble with meticulously-embroidered juttis and the accessories were minimal. Her light jewellery went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable hairdo completed her ethnic avatar.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra has been surprising us with her fashion choices. Recently, she inspired us with a pristine white Sabyasachi sari, which was a cross between modern and vintage. Her sari was draped Nivi style and accentuated by intricate chikankari work. It was a gorgeous ivory sari, which Aahana teamed with a metallic silver blouse that was sleeveless. She paired her sari with silver block heels, which went well with her ensemble. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the rose-adorned impeccable bun completed her ethnic avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif gave us a white-hued ensemble goal just a few days back with her Manish Malhotra anarkali. The actress donned this beautiful outfit for the Iftaar party of Baba Siddique and stole the limelight. Her anarkali came from the 'Mijwan' collection of the designer and it was an intricately-done chikankari attire. This outfit of hers was spruced up by light floral accents and she also draped a complementing dupatta to complete her look. Katrina wore an elaborate neckpiece, statement ring, and stunning jhumkis to up her style quotient. The makeup was dewy with highlighted cheekbones and the sleek side-parted tresses wrapped up her ethnic avatar.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

Karisma and Kareena had an ivory-twinning moment at Isha Ambani's wedding. While Karisma wore a sari, Kareena went for a stunning lehenga. Karisma looked impeccable in her Raw Mango silk sari, which was enhanced by golden motifs. She spruced up her look with an elaborate choker, stunning bangles, and dainty earrings. She also wore a small bindi and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Kareena, on other hand, wore an Anita Dongre lehenga, which consisted of a sleeveless cropped blouse and meticulously-done flared skirt. She draped a subtly-embroidered white dupatta and carried an embellished potli bag with her. The makeup was enhanced by dewy accents and a bright pink lip shade. She accessorised her look with an elaborate maang-tikka, sleek danglers, and a lovely ring. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kubbra Sait

Dreamy and elegant, Kubbra Sait also wowed us with her sari, which was ivory-hued and came from the label, House of Milk. It was a beautifully embroidered sari that was elaborated by intricate floral embroidery. Her sari featured a meticulous border and she teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse that matched with her sari. She notched up her look with diamond and emerald earrings, which came from the label, Aquamarine. Her emerald earrings came from Farah Khan Ali's eponymous jewellery brand. The makeup was marked by a heavy kohl and a matte pink lip shade. The vintage hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon left us jaw-dropped with her white ensemble too, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore an all-white lehenga that was meticulously embroidered and featured subtle embellishment. Raveena teamed her gorgeous lehenga with a complementing white floral dupatta and she accessorised her look with a minimal maang-tikka. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her traditional avatar.

Huma Qureshi

At Cannes 2019, Huma Qureshi wowed us with a subtly-dramatic avatar. She wore a Gaurav Gupta sari that was pristine white-hued and draped in a Nivi style. She teamed her sheer white sari with a matching blouse and gave us a very 60s and 70s vibes. However, the dramatic element came in the form of the statement jacket, which was intricately embellished and boasted chikankari work. The makeup was nude-toned and was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the messy ponytail completed her ethnic look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut also wore an ivory sari recently for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Her sari was designed by Raw Mango and it was a sheer organza sari with intricate embellishment in gold-tone. The pallu of her sari was accentuated by beautiful accents and she teamed her sari with a plain-white sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with dainty studs, which came from Amrapali and the makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade. The vintage hairdo completed her ethnic avatar.

Alia Bhatt

If you are a salwar suit person, Alia Bhatt's traditional white suit is what you will need for the Eid festivities. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra white suit for the 'Kalank' teaser launch and this suit of hers came from the designer's Summer 2019 collection. It was a gorgeous full-sleeved suit, which came alive with intricate embroidery and subtle embellishments. She teamed her ensemble with white pyjamis and also draped a matching dupatta with her attire. Alia paired her ensemble with beige sandals and accessorised her look with statement jhumkis. The makeup was lit up by a heavy kohl and a minty pink lip shade. The small bindi spruced up her look and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan can be often seen in a white-hued ensemble. The actress has not only popularised ivory outfits but also traditional fashion. So, she gave us spring ethnic fashion goal with her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. The actress wore a blouse that was notched up by floral appliques and teamed it with a voluminous ivory skirt and a complementing sheer dupatta. She accessorised her look with dainty studs and the makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, given a choice, whose white outfit will you pick for the Eid festivities? Let us know that in the comment section.