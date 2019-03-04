ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Floral Or Paithani: Which Sari Of Kangana Ranaut's Was More Impressive?

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Saris

    Kangana Ranaut is a sari aficionado and she always gives us sari goals. The seasoned actress recently draped contrasting saris in two different styles. One was the traditional sari and the other exuded contemporary vintage vibes. We thought she looked impeccable in both the saris. Let's decode both her looks and saris.

    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    The Vintage Sari

    Kangana looked a class apart in her Anita Dongre sari, which she wore for the India Today Conclave 2019. The actress draped a beautiful minty green sari for the occasion, which she teamed with a matching blouse. Her sari was adorned with stunning floral prints, which accentuated her ensemble. This sari came from the latest collection of the designer, 'A Summer Reverie'. She notched up her look with a beautiful pearl neckpiece and delicate earrings, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The nude makeup and the side-swept hairdo rounded out her look.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    The Maharashtrian Sari

    For the success bash of 'Manikarnika', Kangana Ranaut draped a silk paithani sari. She looked gorgeous in red and white sari, which was subtly printed in golden hue. The actress draped her sari in a Nauvari style and enhanced her look with traditional jewellery including a kamarband, nath, statement neckpiece, and a ring. Her makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, red lip shade, and a smoky kohl. The curly tresses completed her ethnic look.

    So, which sari of Kangana's wowed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue