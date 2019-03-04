Floral Or Paithani: Which Sari Of Kangana Ranaut's Was More Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut is a sari aficionado and she always gives us sari goals. The seasoned actress recently draped contrasting saris in two different styles. One was the traditional sari and the other exuded contemporary vintage vibes. We thought she looked impeccable in both the saris. Let's decode both her looks and saris.

The Vintage Sari

Kangana looked a class apart in her Anita Dongre sari, which she wore for the India Today Conclave 2019. The actress draped a beautiful minty green sari for the occasion, which she teamed with a matching blouse. Her sari was adorned with stunning floral prints, which accentuated her ensemble. This sari came from the latest collection of the designer, 'A Summer Reverie'. She notched up her look with a beautiful pearl neckpiece and delicate earrings, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The nude makeup and the side-swept hairdo rounded out her look.

The Maharashtrian Sari

For the success bash of 'Manikarnika', Kangana Ranaut draped a silk paithani sari. She looked gorgeous in red and white sari, which was subtly printed in golden hue. The actress draped her sari in a Nauvari style and enhanced her look with traditional jewellery including a kamarband, nath, statement neckpiece, and a ring. Her makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, red lip shade, and a smoky kohl. The curly tresses completed her ethnic look.

So, which sari of Kangana's wowed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.