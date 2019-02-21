Kangana Ranaut's Gifted Sari Will Make You Feel As If You Are Floating On Cloud Nine

ENGLISH

    There is nobody in the Indian film fraternity who can inspire us to drape saris like Kangana Ranaut. The prolific actress and now a director as well, Kangana stepped out in a cotton sari at the airport. Her sari exuded nostalgic vibes and this sari was gifted to her by filmmaker and writer, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It was a humble sari but it reminded us of the 50s and 60s era.

    Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

    Style maven, Kangana's sari was dipped in a pristine white hue and accentuated by checkered blue and brown border, which gave the sari a grainy texture. It was an earthy-toned sari that seemed like a strict departure from the modern trendy sari. Draped simply, Kangana's sari was marked by subtle motifs and she teamed it with a round-necked sleeveless blouse, which was also ivory-hued.

    Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

    She paired her sari with pointed white Dior pumps. She accessorised her look with round-framed dark shades, which enhanced her look. The diva also carried a Hermès bag with her, which was brown-hued and she looked smart. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches and bright pink lip shade and the curly bun completed her traditional look. Kangana Ranaut totally made us think about the country's textile heritage and fashion sensibilities. What do you think about her sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
