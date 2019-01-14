ENGLISH

Kanjeeveram Sari With Geometric Motifs, Kangana’s Latest Sari Is A Gift From Rekha

Accentuated by nuanced details and fine Kanjeevaram silk, Kangana Ranaut's latest sari is a priceless addition to her sari collection. This traditional sari with contemporary sensibilities was gifted to Kangana by the legendary actress, Rekha. Kangana wore this sari at the event, which honoured Rekha. The 'Queen' actress looked impeccable in her attire.

Dark-hued and enhanced by geometric motifs, this sari of hers was a strict departure from the typical floral and intricate patterns. This was a humble outfit with metallic accents and Kangana draped it ever so gracefully in Nivi style. The border of the sari was highlighted by contrasting shimmering hue, which notched up her sari. The blouse was half-sleeved and matched with the hue of the sari. Kangana paired her beautiful sari with embellished Fizzy Goblet juttis, which went well with her sari.

Coming to her styling, Kangana kept her look minimal and spruced up her ethnic quotient with black bangles and a meticulously done kundan and pearl neckpiece by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. The makeup was marked by a soft pink lip shade, subtle kohl accompanied by golden eyeshadow, and a small black bindi. The curly tresses were tied into a bun and adorned with mogra flowers. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
