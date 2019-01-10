ENGLISH

Decadent Drape And A Liberating Touch, Kangana Ranaut's Sari Is About That

Kangana Ranaut looked a class apart at the music launch of her upcoming movie, 'Manikarnika'. The prolific actress looked ethereal in her favourite outfit, which was quite evidently a sari. Her sari was festive but a departure from the typical vibrant hues. Kangana yet again proved to us that sari might have tricky drapes but it is one of the most liberating wears.

Her sari was designed by ace couturier, Tarun Tahiliani and it was a fine display of meticulously done embellishments. The shimmering crystals and hand-embroidered gota and jaal accentuated her attire, which celebrated the roots of the country. She teamed her sari with an understated sheer blouse that was subtly adorned with sequins.

Styled beautifully by Ami Patel, Kangana upped her traditional quotient with the help of a choker. Coiled gracefully around her slender neck, her choker came alive with rubies, pearls, and kundan work. This statement piece was by Mehta & Sons. Makeup complemented her ethnic avatar and enhanced the minimal look. With just a pink lip shade, a soft dab of kohl, and a small red bindi together with a touch of dewy tones, Kangana perfected her traditional style game. The curly tresses were tied into a bun and added to the impeccable effect. Kangana Ranaut was fashionably inspiring. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
