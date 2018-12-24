Maheswari Sari Or Varanasi Organza Sari: Which Sari Of Kangana Ranaut's Did You Like More?

Kangana Ranaut tops the list when it comes to sari game. Be it at the airport or an event, you can expect the 'Manikarnika' actress to wear the most amazing saris. So, recently she gave us two outstanding sari goals and celebrated traditional craftsmanship with her ensembles. Take a look at her resplendent saris.

So recently, she was snapped in a turquoise-hued sari at the airport. Her sari was lightweight and gave us relaxed vibes. It was a Maheswari sari and Kangana looked absolutely elegant in it. Her sari was subtly adorned with intricate motifs and featured a metallic golden border. She teamed her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised her look with Dior shades and a pearl necklace. Kangana carried a textured bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the curly bun rounded out her classy look.

Her second sari was for upcoming movie promotions. She wore an earthy jade Varanasi organza sari by Sabyasachi and paired it with a meticulously printed Kanthi blouse and a miniature gilet, which was enhanced by tilla embroidery. Kangana's makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a smoky kohl. She made a wavy ponytail hairdo for a change and we thought it went well with her ensemble.

So, which sari of Kangana Ranaut's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.