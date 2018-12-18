Kangana Ranaut Makes A Royal Entry In Her Red Sari At The Trailer Launch Of Manikarnika

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut's GRAND ENTRY; Watch Video | Boldsky

After the teaser of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', we all had been waiting for the trailer release of the film and now it is out. This was a special trailer launch as it brought alive the essence of the movie. Yes, it was a colourful trailer unveiling event with Kangana Ranaut dressed as her character in the movie.

The actress draped a sari in a Maharashtrian style and we loved this refreshing look. Well, Kangana is for sure a sari-connoisseur and there is nobody, who drapes a sari quite like her. Kangana wore a silk sari for the special occasion, which was accentuated by classic red hue. Her sari came alive with elaborate floral prints and meticulously done golden border with nature-inspired accents. She teamed her attire with a matching blouse.

Kangana even wore traditional jewellery, which consisted of a nath, complementing earrings, and an intricately crafted necklace. She also wore gold bangles to accentuate her ethnic look. Kangana's makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and a chandrakor bindi. The wavy middle-parted bun adorned with red roses completed her Manikarnika look.

We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's look at the movie trailer launch. What do you think about this avatar of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.