Kangana Ranaut Looks Dewy Fresh In Her Latest Traditional Vintage Sari

Kangana Ranaut pulls off her saris pretty effortlessly and with a lot of panache. She frequently wears saris and this time too, she was spotted in a sari. Her sari was beautiful and left us awestruck. Be it any occasion, Kangana always inspires us to wear a sari.
Coming to her latest sari, Kangana wore a pastel-hued number and draped it classically. She, once again, made the sari look like a casual wear. Kangana's sari was draped beautifully and she paired it with a sleeveless plain-hued blouse. Her sari was notched up by nature-inspired motifs, which were splashed in a green hue.
The actress teamed her ensemble with pointed beige-hued pumps, which perfectly complemented her outstanding outfit of the night. Her makeup was dewy and marked by a pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and highlighted cheekbones. She also spruced up her look with a wavy bun. Kangana accessorised her look with chic studs and that completed her traditional vintage look.
We absolutely loved Kangana Ranaut's ethnic look. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
