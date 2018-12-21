Kangana Ranaut Gave Us A Golden Moment With Her Sari At Priyanka's Reception

Kangana Ranaut left us speechless with her sari at Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding reception. The 'Manikarnika' actress, who was also Priyanka's co-star in 'Fashion', came with her mother and sister, Rangoli Ranaut for the special occasion. The Ranaut clan was impeccably dressed in their traditional ensembles and Kangana definitely upped her sari game.

She opted for a silk sari that we thought was minimal yet lustrous. The diva looked sophisticated and effortless in her attire, which came from her wardrobe. Well, there is nobody in the film industry, who dons a sari quite like Kangana. Her sari was dipped in the golden shade and featured subtle yet significant floral prints. This sari of hers was beautifully bordered and she teamed it with a round-necked sleeveless blouse, which colour-blocked her drape.

Kangana teamed her outfit with silver embellished jootis, which notched up her look. She wore intricately done gold-toned jewellery from Jaipur Gems, which added to her resplendent avatar. Kangana's makeup was marked by a maroon lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable curly hairdo rounded out her look.

Well, you can always expect Kangana Ranaut to make a statement. We loved her sari. What about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.