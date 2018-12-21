ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Kangana Ranaut Gave Us A Golden Moment With Her Sari At Priyanka's Reception

By
Kangana Ranaut Priyanka Chopra Reception

Kangana Ranaut left us speechless with her sari at Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding reception. The 'Manikarnika' actress, who was also Priyanka's co-star in 'Fashion', came with her mother and sister, Rangoli Ranaut for the special occasion. The Ranaut clan was impeccably dressed in their traditional ensembles and Kangana definitely upped her sari game.

Kangana Ranaut Mother

She opted for a silk sari that we thought was minimal yet lustrous. The diva looked sophisticated and effortless in her attire, which came from her wardrobe. Well, there is nobody in the film industry, who dons a sari quite like Kangana. Her sari was dipped in the golden shade and featured subtle yet significant floral prints. This sari of hers was beautifully bordered and she teamed it with a round-necked sleeveless blouse, which colour-blocked her drape.

Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana teamed her outfit with silver embellished jootis, which notched up her look. She wore intricately done gold-toned jewellery from Jaipur Gems, which added to her resplendent avatar. Kangana's makeup was marked by a maroon lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable curly hairdo rounded out her look.

Well, you can always expect Kangana Ranaut to make a statement. We loved her sari. What about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue