Kangana Ranaut Sets Sari Goals With This Pink Handloom Sari

Kangana Ranaut gave us a brand new sari goal for this year. The actress donned this sari for 'Manikarnika' promotions in Hyderabad. She looked ethereal in her handloom sari and gave us an outstanding outfit of the day.

Styled by the ace stylist, Ami Patel, Kangana was a vision to behold in her lustrous sari. Her silk sari was dipped in a pink shade and came from the label, Ekaya. It was a plain-hued sari that was accentuated by subtle and intricate embroidery in gold on the border. Kangana colour-blocked her pink sari with a three-quarter-sleeved blouse, which featured a bateau neckline and was dipped in an emerald green shade.

She teamed her sari with juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Her juttis were beautifully done and elaborated by floral accents. Kangana wore statement ethnic jhumkis from Amrapali, which complemented her look. Her makeup was beautifully done with a pink lip shade, light kohl, and a small bindi. The curly bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
