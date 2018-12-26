Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Party Outfit Is A Must-wear For This New Year Party

Kangana Ranaut looks super classy at Neeta Lulla’s Manikarnika party | Boldsky

Kangana Ranaut was impeccably dressed and gave us a sizzling winter outfit goal at the 'Manikarnika' party, which was hosted by Neeta Lulla. With her attire, Kangana channelled the 60s fashion vibes and gave us one of the best party outfits of this festive season.

She wore an all-tweed attire by Tom Ford and looked gorgeous as ever. Her ensemble was about winter hues and accentuated by structural silhouette. It consisted of a jacket and a zip skirt, which were marked by nuanced details. The jacket was also enhanced by brown buckles, which were placed right below the neckline area. Now that was an interesting placement of belts.

Kangana also spruced up her look with thigh-high leather boots, which were also by Tom Ford. Well, now we have an idea of one of Kangana's favourite brands. Her makeup was marked by a nude lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-swept neat hairdo completed her party look, which we so loved. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's latest avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.