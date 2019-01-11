ENGLISH

When Bohemian-meets-vintage, Kangana Ranaut's Ethnic Look Is About Eternal Romance

By
Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Elegance is an understatement when talking about the fashion sense of Kangana Ranaut. The seasoned actress, who is all wrapped up in the promotion of 'Manikarnika', has over the years achieved a very distinctive style statement. Her outfit choices and the styling mostly makes a strong case for the vintage era. This time too, her attire backed the 60s fashion sensibility but it had a whiff of a contemporary touch.

Adding to that, Kangana gave us a break from the saris by donning a salwar suit. Her traditional suit came from the label Eka by Rina Singh and it was accentuated by modern aesthetics. Poetic and delicate, her ensemble was crafted out of natural weaves. The humble kurta was on the flared side and she teamed it with washed silk and organza palazzo. Her palazzo was also elaborated by floral accents.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

Kangana's dupatta added a romantic bohemian vibe to her ensemble. Adorned with soft pastel floral prints, it was what you would call a sheer delight. The dupatta clearly notched up her traditional avatar. Coming to her styling, she was styled by Ami Patel and it was done meticulously. The pearl neckpiece by Amrapali brought alive the vintage feel and went well with her attire. She wore beige-hued sandals, which complemented her ensemble.

Coming to her makeup, she wore a plum-hued lip shade and applied smoky kohl to spruce up her look. The middle-parted tresses completed her vintage-meets-bohemian avatar. There was something so romantic about Kangana's look. It was one of the most unforgettable fashion moment. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Kangana Ranaut Style
    Friday, January 11, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
