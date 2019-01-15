ENGLISH

Kangana Ranaut's Latest Airport Look Includes A Beautifully Done Phiran

Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

And this time Kangana Ranaut's airport outfit included a phiran. Yes, she gave her airport ensemble a Kashmiri touch and fashionably inspired us yet again. She carried the attire in her own individualistic way. Kangana gave this traditional outfit a modern liberated touch. She seemed comfortable for sure but there was also a level of refreshing non-conformity, which was there in her airport look.

Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana's statement phiran came from the label, Kashmir Box. It was accentuated by breezy silhouette and also featured a side pocket, which enhanced the practical quotient. It was collared and was highlighted by painstakingly embroidered neckline. The neckline was marked by jewelled tones and intricate embellishments, which spruced up her avatar. The seasoned actress paired her phiran with flared trousers, which went well with her phiran.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

And then came the interesting part, Kangana paired her ensemble with formal shoes. Yes, she beckoned us to think beyond sandals. Her shoes were not only comfy but also perfectly complemented her attire. It was an interesting combination. Kangana also casually carried a bright red-hued Gucci bag with her. She wore round-framed dark shades and her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade. The curly loose tresses rounded out her airport look of the day. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's airport avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Kangana Ranaut Style
    fashion bollywood kangana ranaut
     

