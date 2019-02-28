Kangana Ranaut's Latest White Chikankari Suit Is A Gift From Her Sister Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut absolutely left us speechless with her latest outfit. She wore a pristine white suit this time, which was a gift from her sister, Rangoli Ranaut. The actress looked super classy in her traditional suit and gave us a humble airport outfit goal. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, always one to promote traditional craftsmanship, Kangana wore a chikankari suit that was enhanced by intricately done floral embroidery. Her attire consisted of a flared quarter-sleeved kurta and complementing cigarette pants. Kangana teamed her outfit with casually draped brown shawl, which was also adorned with meticulous floral embroidery and colour-blocked her attire.

Kangana paired her ensemble with beige wedges, which came from YSL. She carried a big brown purse with her, which was from Hermès and accessorised her look with dark shades. The actress enhanced her look with a bright pink lip shade and the curly bun rounded out her traditional airport avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.