From Katrina To Warina: Who Wore What At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, B-town divas graced the iftaar party of Baba Siddique and gave us traditional outfit goals. From Katrina Kaif to Warina Hussain, the divas wowed us with their ethnic ensembles. They looked their traditional best and gave us a number of goals for the upcoming Eid festivities. We have decoded some of the prettiest outfits for you.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked flawless at the festive party and went for a pristine white ensemble. The actress, who is busy promoting 'Bharat' these days, wore an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked divine in her ensemble, which came from the 'Mijwan' collection of the designer. It was a chikankari anarkali that was accentuated by intricate embrodiery and she draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble. She notched up her look with a statement ring, an elaborate neckpiece, and stunning jhumkis. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, a glossy pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Katrina was a vision to behold.

Raveena Tandon

The gorgeous Raveena Tandon also graced the iftaar party and she was dressed in something red for the occasion. Her ensemble came from Three and Five Clothing and it consisted of a metallic red kurta and a flared skirt. Her skirt contrasted her kurta in terms of meticulous design and vibrant accents. Raveena also draped a dupatta with her ethnic ensemble, which complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with an elaborate neckpiece, bangles, and jhumkis, which came from Gewels by Mona Shah. The makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small black bindi. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her traditional avatar.

Lulia Vantur

Lulia Vantur wore an ivory and gold anarkali for the party. She looked ethereal in her collared anarkali, which was enhanced by intricate motifs in gold. The dazzling sequin work upped her traditional wear and Lulia teamed it with a sheer dupatta that was accentuated by a golden border and subtle accents. She paired her ensemble with silver sandals and wore a stunning ring and complementing earrings to spruce up her look. The makeup was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The long wavy tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra also painted a pretty picture at the festive occasion. She wore a sari, which was gorgeous and about colour-blocking. It was a grey-hued silk sari, which was adorned with beautiful floral accents and this sari of hers also featured a printed pink floral border. The actress teamed her grey sari with a sleeveless dark pink blouse, which contrasted her sari. Aahana notched up her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The messy fringe bun completed her party look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy also attended the iftaar party of Baba Siddique. She also wore an ivory-hued ensemble by Sukriti & Aakriti. She looked radiant in her anarkali, which was accentuated by autumn-hued floral patterns and also featured subtly embellished patti. The actress draped a white dupatta too, which was intricately sequinned in gold. Mouni accessorised her look with polki and pearl jhumkis, which came from Golecha's Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade and a smoky kohl. The ponytail rounded out her iftaar party avatar.

Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain looked amazing at the party and gave us break by donning a black-hued outfit. Her ethnic ensemble was pretty contemporary and it resembled Raveena's attire in terms of structure. So, Warina wore a plain black-hued kurta and paired it with embellished flared bottoms. She alsdo teamed her ensemble with a sheer black dupatta that featured a glittering border. Warina accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis and the makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.