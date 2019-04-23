ENGLISH

    Shilpa Shetty's Floral Lehenga Or Raveena Tandon's Fusion Sari: Which Attire Would You Pick?

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raveena Tandon gave us contemporary traditional moments as they graced the sets of Super Dancer 3. The divas looked stunning in their outfits and gave us formal wedding event attire goals. One went with a lehenga, the other wore a sari enhanced by modern aesthetics. Let's decode their ensembles and ethnic looks.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra Fashion

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Modern Lehenga

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra's lehenga seemed perfect for a spring wedding with cool blue hue and vibrant floral accents. She wore an appliquéd and embellished cinq sens lehenga, which was designed by Aisha Rao. Her lehenga also featured metal flowers, cutwork blouse, and a ruffle drape. Shilpa gave her look an experimental touch with a stunning nose pin and maang-tikka, which came from Silver House. Her oxidised silver stack and classy rings came from Sangeeta Boochra, Minerali, Azotiique by Varun Raheja, and Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by a magenta pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her traditional look.

    Raveena Tandon Fashion

    Raveena Tandon's Fusion Sari

    Raveena Tandon made a sizzling appearance in her red sari, which was designed by Ridhima Bhasin and came from the latest collection, 'Mahnoor'. It was a bold number and was accentuated by a ruffled and layered fall and subtly embellished drape with folded edges. Raveena paired her fusion sari with a full-sleeved blouse that was textured and had a whiff of glittery accent. Her only accessory were those statement elaborate earrings, which came from the label, Motifs. The makeup was absolutely dewy with contoured cheekbones, maroon lip shade, and smoky kohl. The voluminous wavy tresses wrapped up her look. We thought her ensemble was perfect for a night cocktail function.

    So, whose outfit and styling did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
