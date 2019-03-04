Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Jumpsuit Is About Summer Hues And Perfect For Hot Evenings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted at an event recently and she wore an Anita Dongre ensemble. The actress gave us desi modern goals with this outfit. Her attire was about floral blooms and bright hues. An instant mood-lifter, Shilpa Shetty as always looked stylish in this number. Let's talk about this latest attire of hers.

So, Shilpa wore a jumpsuit, which came from the designer's latest collection, 'A Summer Reverie'. It was a bright yellow-hued outfit, which featured a round neckline and a flowy silhouette. However, Shilpa paired it with a belt and gave the attire a bit of structure. This jumpsuit also came with a breezy kaftan-styled jacket, which accentuated her ensemble. It was beautifully adorned with pink and green floral accents.

Shilpa's attire was definitely goal-worthy and made for a perfect travel wear. Her styling game was powerful and she accessorised her look with sleek danglers and metallic bracelets. She wore embellished sandals to notch up her style quotient and carried a smart brown purse with her. Shilpa's makeup was towards the dewy side with a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Shilpa Shetty's latest ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.