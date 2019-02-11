Raveena Tandon's Black Sari Is The Office Attire That We All Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raveena Tandon was a traditional perfection as she graced the cultural fest- Arth in New Delhi. She was a vision in her sari, which came from the label Raw Mango. With her attire, she celebrated the karigars and indigenous fabric of the country. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the actress wore a black coloured sari for the event, which consisted of a bateau-neckline blouse, which was half-sleeved with a slit blouse. She draped a black-hued sari that was contrasted by black and white stripes and metallic golden border. It was a gorgeous sari and we thought it was perfect for the cultural event.

Raveena teamed her sari with a statement silver oxidised bracelet that was designed by Lara Morakhia and she also wore complementing intricate silver earrings that came from the label, My Motifs. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a brownish lip shade and smoky kohl. She also notched up her look with a small bindi and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her ethnic avatar. So, how did you find Raveena Tandon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.