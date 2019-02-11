ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raveena Tandon's Black Sari Is The Office Attire That We All Need

    By
    |
    Raveena Tandon Fashion

    Raveena Tandon was a traditional perfection as she graced the cultural fest- Arth in New Delhi. She was a vision in her sari, which came from the label Raw Mango. With her attire, she celebrated the karigars and indigenous fabric of the country. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Raveena Tandon Sari

    So, the actress wore a black coloured sari for the event, which consisted of a bateau-neckline blouse, which was half-sleeved with a slit blouse. She draped a black-hued sari that was contrasted by black and white stripes and metallic golden border. It was a gorgeous sari and we thought it was perfect for the cultural event.

    Raveena Tandon News

    Raveena teamed her sari with a statement silver oxidised bracelet that was designed by Lara Morakhia and she also wore complementing intricate silver earrings that came from the label, My Motifs. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a brownish lip shade and smoky kohl. She also notched up her look with a small bindi and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her ethnic avatar. So, how did you find Raveena Tandon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue