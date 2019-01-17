Raveena Tandon's Quirky Airport Look Can Be Even Aced By Shy Girls

Raveena Tandon gave us one of the most jaw-dropping airport looks with this quirky ensemble. She wore the brightest outfit ever and totally gave us spring season vibes. Raveena's attire was unusual and yet it was something that ladies with conservative fashion sense also could have donned.

Her attire basically consisted of a top and dhoti-styled pyjamas. Her top featured a boat neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. The top was also enhanced by loose knots on both the sides, which we thought was an interesting dimension. Her top was subtly printed with white floral accents and the actress added a stylish touch by teaming it with dhoti pyjamas. It was an eye-catching outfit, which we want to try out too.

The fashion diva notched up her pairing game by wearing a full-sleeved denim jacket, which absolutely went well with her outfit. The jacket colour-blocked her ensemble and made for a stunning addition. Well, we took some style cues there. Raveena sported beige-hued sandals, which spruced up her look. Her makeup was light and touched up by a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The bun was middle-parted and towards the messy and spiky side. Well, Raveena Tandon impressed us yet again with her airport fashion. What do you think about her airport outfit and styling? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.