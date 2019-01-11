Of Abstract Prints And Muted Hues, Raveena Tandon's Dress Is The OOTN

Prints can make or break a dress, but then again it is very subjective. Also adding to that, prints have largely been experimented with and reflect on designer's perspective. Take, for instance, Raveena Tandon, who was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's house in a printed dress. In terms of prints, it was a bold dress even though the hues were muted.

So, the prolific actress wore an earthy-coloured dress and impressed us with her fashion statement. It was an off-shouldered number, which was structured and then took a flared turn. This dress of hers made for a perfect office party wear and beckoned us to think beyond the usual pastel or dark-hued colour palette. The black and beige patterns on Raveena's dress were abstract and interesting. It was an eye-catching number and Raveena paired her attire with black-hued strappy heels, which went well with her number.

Raveena kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with delicate studs. We thought her styling was brilliantly done and the nude-toned makeup further accentuated her style statement. Considering the hues of her dress, the muted lip shade and smoky kohl were a sensible choice. The middle-parted voluminous tresses totally notched up her fashion game. Her look was detailed with a beautiful balance and she looked impeccable. What do you think about Raveena Tandon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.