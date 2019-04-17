Mouni Roy Inspires Us To Go Green With This Silk Lucknowi Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It seems as if green has become the reigning airport colour of the day. First, we saw Kangana Ranaut in her minty green sari and now Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport in a bright green traditional outfit. Her outfit of the day came from the label, Insha Creations NX and Mouni looked resplendent.

So, Mouni popularised the Lucknowi outfit and reminded us that old school ensembles are irreplaceable. She donned a pure silk Lucknowi Khwahish dress that was dipped in a parrot green shade and enhanced by intricate floral embroidery in white at the neckline area. Her flared kurta was also adorned with white tassles, which added a dramatic touch to her ensemble.

Mouni teamed her gorgeous kurta with meticulously done white palazzo pants, which went well with her kurta. She also draped a white lightweight dupatta to complete her outfit. Mouni wore silver-hued flats, which complemented her ensemble. As for the accessories, the 'Gold' actress paired her outfit with oxidised silver jhumkis and a delicate bracelet. She also wore dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, dewy tones, and a bindi. She left her long tresses loose and that completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Mouni Roy's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.