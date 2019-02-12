Traditional With A Modern Twist, Mouni Roy Looks Divine In This Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy looked divine at the baby naming ceremony of Ekta Kapoor's baby. The 'Gold' actress went for a black-hued number and gave us the OOTD. She looked stunning in her experimental number that was accentuated by traditional sensibilities and contemporary aesthetics. With this number of hers, she inspired us fashionably once again.

So, Mouni wore a wrinkled one-shouldered sari by the designer, Anuradha Khurana. Her modern sari exuded fusion vibes and seemed like a gown. It featured a strappy and structured blouse and the drape was enhanced by sharp ruffled edges. Keeping in mind the modern perspective, the sari was draped gracefully and Mouni looked a class apart and stylish.

The style diva notched up her look with intricate statement earrings that seemed like a hair accessory as well. Her jewellery came from Amrapali. She also accessorised her look with an elegant bracelet watch. As for her makeup, it was dewy-toned and highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and smoky winged eyeliner. The puffed bun rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Mouni Roy's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.