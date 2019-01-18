Wow! Mouni Roy Looks Flawless In Her Printed Sari At The Lion Gold Awards 2019

Mouni Roy dazzled in a Black Sari at 25th Sol Lions Gold Awards 2019 | Boldsky

Mouni Roy was dressed to perfection at the Lion Gold Awards 2019. The 'Gold' actress looked impeccable and won the Most Stylish TV Personality award. She wore a traditional sari for the ceremony, which was designed by Pallavi Jaipur. Mouni's sari was a reflection of the modern sensibilities and a fine instance of minimalism.

She wore a matte black-hued sari, which was accentuated by painstakingly beautiful patterns. The intricate prints on her sari not only elaborated on the craftsmanship of the country but were also meticulously placed. The border of her Nivi-draped sari was also adorned with elegant motifs. These designs, for sure, enhanced her sari and reminded us of the traditional artistic heritage of the country. However, Mouni's blouse was spaghetti-strapped and backed the contemporary design aesthetics. The blouse matched with the hue of the sari and gave her a minimal look.

The actress spruced up her traditional quotient with a statement floral-inspired delicate choker, which came from Amrapali. The choker definitely added a beautiful contrast. The makeup was lit-up by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. It was actually her hairstyle, which made a lot of difference to her look. Her middle-parted sleek tresses were gently tucked behind her ears and that gave her look a flawless touch. We thought Mouni Roy was a vision. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.