Mouni Roy Elevates Her Airport Style With This Stylish Yet Comfy Outfit

Mouni Roy's fashion is evolving at some godspeed. The actress is slowly and steadily coming in the best-dressed list. Mouni's fashion statements can leave us surprised and she is so effortless. The diva was recently snapped at the airport and she gave us a stylish yet comfy fashion goal.

Mouni wore a pantsuit but her pantsuit was a departure from the usual structural and formal style. On the contrary, her ensemble was casual and gave laidback vibes. It was a relaxed outfit and made for perfect travel wear. Mouni's outfit consisted of an off-shouldered top that featured voluminous sleeves. The matching ribbon made the attire structural and figure-flattering.

She teamed it with complementing flared pyjamas, which we so loved. Mouni paired her ensemble with black-hued sandals, which were notched up by metallic accents. She wore big round dark frames to spruce up her travel avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade and she rounded out her look with high impeccable bun.

So, how did you find Mouni Roy's airport outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.