Mouni Roy’s Nature-inspired Ethnic Outfit Is For The Ladies Who Want To Keep It Fuss-free And Fun

Payal Singhal also presented her collection in collaboration with Caprese on the day three of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. The collection was titled, 'Qo Shilish' and it was about modern ensembles inspired by the ancient culture and traditional crafts along the silk route. The traditional outfits were accentuated by pastel to rich tones and contemporary perspective. Mouni Roy was the showstopper.

Fuss-free and structured, her ethnic separates were meant for modern-day women, who prioritise comfort. Her attire consisted of a cropped half-sleeved blouse with sharp details and a flared skirt. The ensemble featured vibrant nature-inspired and bird motifs. It was definitely a tribute to nature and was beautifully minimal. The interesting highlight about Mouni's ensemble was also the way in which her printed blue dupatta was tucked. It added to the utility quotient and gave us a brand new styling idea.

She carried a beige-hued clutch with her to notch up her stylish avatar. Mouni's makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses completed her showstopper avatar. We thought Mouni looked stunning in her dreamy ensemble. What do you think about her attire and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
