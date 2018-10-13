ENGLISH

Mouni Roy's Showstopper Gown Is What Modern-day Scarlett O' Hara Would Have Loved To Wear

By
Mouni Roy Bombay Times Fashion Week

The stunning actress, Mouni Roy had us transfixed, as she walked down the ramp for Swapnil Shinde at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. She wore a dramatic gown that came from a collection, which celebrated freedom. The frosty gown of Mouni's was structural and inspirational. It was crafted for women, who aren't afraid to call the shots.

Mouni Roy showstopper

Her gown exuded bossy vibes and had a very no-nonsense touch to it. It was a theatrical outfit and not the kind of a number just about anybody could have pulled off. It seemed as if it was specially made for Mouni- the diva carried it off with so much of aplomb. With this gown, the designer added a new definition to women empowerment. Here was the gown that didn't quite talk about the dreaminess but more about the practicality and strength during the hard times. The gown was off-shouldered and the sharply pleated pipings were actually an intimidating feature. It was an interesting designing technique for sure.

Mouni Roy Fashion

The skirt was voluminous and contrasted the gown even though the hue was the same. It was a ballroom skirt that you could have imagined a modern Scarlett O' Hara wearing. The skirt portion of her gown was like a snowfall. Through this outfit, the designer offered us a perspective. His attire talked about strong women of the past and the present.

Mouni Roy Insta

Mouni's look was jewellery-free and her makeup was nude and natural. Her impeccable middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

Mouni Roy latest news
