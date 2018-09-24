Mouni Roy's Airport Look Is About Striped Pyjamas And Breezy Top

Ever since the success of 'Gold', Mouni Roy's western fashion game has evolved to a large extent. The actress has been experimenting with her style and giving us a lot of fashion goals. Recently, she was clicked at the airport looking so classy and chic.

Mouni donned a sophisticated outfit and pulled it off like a pro. She wore a high-neck white-hued top that was accentuated by exaggerated sleeves, oversized silhouette, and voluminous bodice. Her top was breezy and backed by comfort quotient. It had a zipper running in the middle of the top.

The diva teamed it with high-waist black-hued pyjamas that were enhanced by sleek white stripes. Now that was a classic instance of pairing plain with patterns. Her pyjamas were a tad bit baggy and contrasted her top. The pyjamas gave her ensemble a dramatic and a head-turning effect. Well, we really want to try those comfy pyjamas.

Mouni sported white-hued sports shoes and black shades to spruce up her look. Her makeup was minimal but the pink lip shade did a lot of talking. She completed her airport avatar with an impeccable bun.

So, we found Mouni Roy's look of the day very impressive. We hope she keeps on giving us more fashion inspiration.