Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Akshay Kumar And Mouni Roy's Cool Fashion Is Giving Us Weekend Wear Goals

By
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy recently stunned us as she stepped out in style with Akshay Kumar for the promotion of their movie, 'Gold'. She ditched her usual traditional and glamorous outfits, and instead opted for a casual and understated look.

The actress was snapped at Kolkata airport. She wore a pink maxi dress that was totally chic and comfortable. It was soothing to the eyes and we thought she looked absolutely fabulous in her attire. Flared and structured, her long dress was what most of us would want to wear on weekends. It was a sleeveless attire with a tight bodice but her voluminous skirt contrasted the bodice, in terms of silhouette.

Akshay Kumar fashion

The intricate patterns on her dress also added dimensions to her attire and she teamed her outfit with beige-coloured pencil heels and round-framed black shades. Mouni's makeup was natural and highlighted by light pink lip shade, while she kept her long tresses loose and that summed up her relaxed avatar.

Akshay Kumar Mouni Roy Gold

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, kept it simple with a black tee and classic camouflage pants. He wore brown-coloured sports shoes and his blue-coloured shades completed his look.

We thought they aced the cool style game. They gave us weekend wear goals and also hope their movie does well.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 21:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue