Akshay Kumar And Mouni Roy's Cool Fashion Is Giving Us Weekend Wear Goals

Mouni Roy recently stunned us as she stepped out in style with Akshay Kumar for the promotion of their movie, 'Gold'. She ditched her usual traditional and glamorous outfits, and instead opted for a casual and understated look.

The actress was snapped at Kolkata airport. She wore a pink maxi dress that was totally chic and comfortable. It was soothing to the eyes and we thought she looked absolutely fabulous in her attire. Flared and structured, her long dress was what most of us would want to wear on weekends. It was a sleeveless attire with a tight bodice but her voluminous skirt contrasted the bodice, in terms of silhouette.

The intricate patterns on her dress also added dimensions to her attire and she teamed her outfit with beige-coloured pencil heels and round-framed black shades. Mouni's makeup was natural and highlighted by light pink lip shade, while she kept her long tresses loose and that summed up her relaxed avatar.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, kept it simple with a black tee and classic camouflage pants. He wore brown-coloured sports shoes and his blue-coloured shades completed his look.

We thought they aced the cool style game. They gave us weekend wear goals and also hope their movie does well.