Mouni Roy Was Our Modern-Day Cinderella In This Manish Malhotra Number

Mouni Roy, as always, was dressed to perfection, as she won the Rising Film Star award at the Gold Awards 2018. The actor is already a part of the major Bollywood project 'Brahmastra', where she would be sharing the screen space with big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. So, we really thought she was the perfect choice for this award.

The very stunning Mouni, who gained popularity with 'Naagin', wore a Manish Malhotra attire for the occasion. The diva looked insanely beautiful and had us falling head over heels in love with her. Mouni's embellished quarted-sleeved bodice featured an uneven V-neck collar and the asymmetrical skirt was flared with a hint of metallic touch. Her gown was also a bit pleated and we thought she looked like a modern-day Cinderella in that.

What we also loved was that Mouni didn't wear a necklace, as that addition would have killed her sensual avatar. Her makeup was done to T with smoky eyes and a pink lip shade. Her highlighted pink cheeks accentuated her cheekbones and enhanced the dreamy quotient further. She tied a loose ponytail, which went perfectly with the attire that is still putting our screens on fire.

Well, we are again much impressed with Mouni Roy. She just oozed with sexiness and gave us an #ootd. Don't you all think so too? Let us know your views on this in the comments section.