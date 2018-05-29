Subscribe to Boldsky
Mouni Roy's Ethnic Outfits Will Inspire You To Go Traditional Shopping

By Devika
Mouni Roy fashion

Popular TV actress Mouni Roy is quite a fashion icon and has a lot of slay-worthy outfits in her closet. The sexy diva doesn't shy away from donning bold outfits but she can also cutely pull off adorable dresses too. Her fashion sense is as diverse as the characters she plays on-screen.

Whilst we love her western attires, over the years, Mouni has given us a lot of traditional wear goals. From donning a traditional southern silk sari to rocking a contemporary Manish Malhotra number, the 'Naagin' star hardly fails to impress us.

We love Mouni a little more in ethnic wear, as she looks more elegant and she has a great and discerning taste for traditional outfits. Since we are running out of cultural closet ideas, we thought we might just as well take inspiration from the stunning Mouni Roy herself.

Here are a few of her mesmerising traditional wears that can be sported on a myriad of formal functions. Take a look.

Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion
Mouni Roy fashion

    Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
