LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In Her Black Floral Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold as she walked down the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the opening show of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. She looked resplendent and it was amazing to see her sashaying down the ramp after a long time. The last time we saw Katrina Kaif was in 2018 and that time too, she was Manish Malhotra's showstopper. However, unlike last time, her LFW W/F 2019 attire was more understated. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the night.

So, Katrina's attire came from the designer's collection, 'Maahrumysha' and this collection of Manish Malhotra's offered us a fresh palette and certainly a break from the traditional red. Dipped in a black hue, Katrina Kaif's ensemble was not just a departure from the quintessential sparkly and ethnic hues but also gave a refreshing perspective to festive outfits. It was perfect attire for those brides too, who are willing to push boundaries or want something jaw-dropping and contemporary for their destination wedding.

The Bharat actress teamed her plunging neckline black blouse with a voluminous skirt. Her blouse was sleeveless and featured a modern drape accent. The skirt was flared and accentuated by intricate floral motifs in gold tone - so yes, Manish Malhotra did incorporate his signature hue. Adding to that, we thought the floral embroidery balanced the modern attire with good old-fashioned traditional touch.

Katrina Kaif notched up her look with statement jewellery. She upped her style quotient with a neckpiece that was crafted out of precious stones, an elaborate ring, and delicate earrings. Her makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, a glossy pink lip shade, and dark kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her drop-dead look. Katrina Kaif looked absolutely amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.