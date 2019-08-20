Just In
- 41 min ago LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: A Sneak Peek Into Manish Malhotra's Collection
- 1 hr ago Sunny Leone Spices Up The Basic Look With A Wild Cherry Lip
- 2 hrs ago Legendary Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away At 92: His Early Life And Career
- 4 hrs ago Kim Kardashian’s Fuchsia Pink Or Kylie Jenner’s Ocean Blue, Which Neon Eye Look Would You Go For?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Viewers Welcome Amitabh Bachchan; Give Thumbs-up To The Show
- Sports India Vs West Indies: Major stats and records between the two teams in Tests
- News Flying snake displayed to public to earn money, seized in Bhubaneswar
- Finance What Have We Learned About Home Insurance From Recent Floods?
- Automobiles New Isuzu V-Cross Diesel Automatic Launched In India At Rs 19.99 Lakh
- Technology Reliance Jio Tops 4G Download Speed, BSNL Leads In 3G: TRAI
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2019 Result On August 22; Check Counselling Schedule
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Will Dazzle Us With A Resplendent Look Today
Katrina Kaif will be walking down the ramp for Manish Malhotra today at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The actress, who last year walked down the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Salman Khan, will once again dazzle us with her showstopper avatar. And isn't it a long time since we had seen Katrina gracing the ramp? So, we are all excited about her ramp moment today.
In one of his Instagram posts, Manish Malhotra called Katrina the perfect muse for his latest collection, Maahrumysha, which will be in collaboration with a wash care range, Love & Care. He captioned the video post as, "The Perfect Muse for 'Maahrumysha'- A Resplendent Beauty. The collection will be for the festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. It will be about shimmery details and so unlike last time, when Katrina Kaif wore a brown lehenga for Manish Malhotra's show, this time we are expecting her to wear something more colourful and bright. Actually, we wouldn't be surprised if she wears a gold-hued ensemble as golden is the designer's signature hue.
View this post on Instagram
The Perfect Muse for ‘MAAHRUMYSHA’ - A Resplendent Beauty @katrinakaif @mmalhotraworld
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on
Apart from the golden hue, the designer has incorporated the hues of destination wedding such as white, salmon, beige, and more, so Katrina Kaif can also leave us surprised us with an unusual colour choice. We are also anticipating floral details in Katrina's attire. Also, since the collection is about resplendence, so her outfit can be on the heavier side but contemporary - something which fits well in the modern wedding narrative. Let's see what 'Bharat' actress will wear in the evening. Stay tuned for more updates from the show.