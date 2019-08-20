LFW W/F 2019 Opening Show: Katrina Kaif Will Dazzle Us With A Resplendent Look Today

ENGLISH

    Katrina Kaif will be walking down the ramp for Manish Malhotra today at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The actress, who last year walked down the ramp for Manish Malhotra with Salman Khan, will once again dazzle us with her showstopper avatar. And isn't it a long time since we had seen Katrina gracing the ramp? So, we are all excited about her ramp moment today.

    In one of his Instagram posts, Manish Malhotra called Katrina the perfect muse for his latest collection, Maahrumysha, which will be in collaboration with a wash care range, Love & Care. He captioned the video post as, "The Perfect Muse for 'Maahrumysha'- A Resplendent Beauty. The collection will be for the festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. It will be about shimmery details and so unlike last time, when Katrina Kaif wore a brown lehenga for Manish Malhotra's show, this time we are expecting her to wear something more colourful and bright. Actually, we wouldn't be surprised if she wears a gold-hued ensemble as golden is the designer's signature hue.

    The Perfect Muse for ‘MAAHRUMYSHA’ - A Resplendent Beauty @katrinakaif @mmalhotraworld

    A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

    Apart from the golden hue, the designer has incorporated the hues of destination wedding such as white, salmon, beige, and more, so Katrina Kaif can also leave us surprised us with an unusual colour choice. We are also anticipating floral details in Katrina's attire. Also, since the collection is about resplendence, so her outfit can be on the heavier side but contemporary - something which fits well in the modern wedding narrative. Let's see what 'Bharat' actress will wear in the evening. Stay tuned for more updates from the show.

