Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Aced The Arabic Look And Ignited The Ramp At Manish Malhotra's Show

Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif look stunning on ramp; Walk TOGETHER for Manish Malhotra

So once in a while, an extraordinary fashion show happens. There is no anticipation or a weeks-before prediction to these shows. In fact, such shows (including fashion critics) take everyone by surprise. One such show happened recently, and we were waiting anxiously for the showstoppers to grace the ramp.

It was a warm night in Mumbai and the glitterati from the film fraternity were present to lend their support to their designer friend. The designer was Manish Malhotra and he unveiled his Zween couture 2018-19 collection. Now that was an unusual and a foreign name given to the collection. But the word, 'Zween' means beautiful in Arabic and as such his collection took inspiration from the deserts of Arabia.

Sounds poetic enough, right! And Malhotra selected Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as his showstoppers for the night. And who wouldn't have to like to see these two exes and friends sashaying down the ramp together? Yes, seems like exes walking together on the ramp is going to become a trend as earlier this year, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were also the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra again.

So, this time too, the old flames ignited the ramp at JW Marriott in Juhu. Katrina aced the quintessential Middle-Eastern look and looked graceful as ever. She wore a sand dune-hued lehenga that was crafted with precision. 3D textures, silver-coloured floral embellishments, and meticulous embroidery adorned her outfit. She teamed her cropped blouse with a flared skirt, but it was the sheer full-length cape with flared sleeves accentuated by shimmery accents that gave her attire an Arabic touch.

Salman, also looked dapper and gave modern Indian men new wedding outfit idea. His ethnic attire was a perfect symphony between minimalism and maximalism. He wore a pathani salwar and kurta, which was dipped in black hue. His bandhgala jacket featured embellished details and no, those embellishments were not overwhelming at all. We thought Salman's traditional ensemble is what prospective grooms would be looking out for right now.

At last, we must say Manish Malhotra's ramp show had us totally transfixed. And Salman and Katrina made the night even more unforgettable with their effervescent charm.