Wow! Katrina Kaif Notched Up Her Ethnic Style

Katrina Kaif fashion

Katrina Kaif had quite a traditional fashion outing this weekend and the actress wowed us as she draped a sari for the Kalyan Jewellers store launch. Katrina took an ethnic turn and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani sari.

We thought her sari truly echoed the modern sensibilities and the usual floral motifs in her sari were given an incredible twist. Well, this eye-catching sari of hers was minimally designed and was also able to represent the skilled craftsmanship of the country.

Katrina Kaif traditional looks

Conservatively draped in a Nivi style, her sari was dipped in the shades of blue. It was completely adorned with flower-shaped patterns. The sari had a metallic touch to it, which made it look a tad bit glam too. The floral prints in her outfit were sharp and a lot geometrical. Her sari was contrasted by lined pattern on the border of the pallu.

Katrina also enhanced her look with a heavy gold choker by the aforementioned jewellery brand. She also wore ethnic jhumkis to round off her look.

Katrina Kaif latest fashion

Her makeup was on the heavier side and dewy. Her cheeks were accentuated by a pink highlighter and she side swept her long ebony coloured tresses, which we thought went perfectly well with her ensemble.

So, Katrina Kaif definitely gave us a sari inspiration. Did she woo you too? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section.

Katrina Kaif sarees
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
