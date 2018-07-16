Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: The Relatable Style Icon That We Have Always Wanted

By
Happy Birthday Katrina

Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, once made a comment on Katrina's fashion sense in a post-breakup interview. He revealed, "Katrina is a way ahead of people when it comes to fashion, especially in India. She finds certain brands that nobody knows and she wears it 3 months before people get to know about it." He also added, "I do believe there is some fashion icon somewhere inside her but she is very shy about it."

Happy Birthday Katrina

Well, we have got to agree on that except for the fact that Katrina is shy about being a fashion icon. What we believe is that Katrina Kaif chooses to remain quiet about her style sense. She lets her clothes do the talking and moreover, she is not even trying too hard to be a fashionista. In fact, if you go through Katrina's Instagram page, you will find out that she sports clothes according to her moods. She is the girl, who would be wearing more tee and shorts than anybody else.

Katrina Kaif birthday

We also feel that her style is also quite in tune with the roles she plays on-screen. Her style like her movies is versatile. She can wear just about anything and look gorgeous. But she is also very believable and a fashion inspiration to many women, who don't want to experiment a lot. Unlike some of her contemporaries, Katrina doesn't don an outfit for the heck of it and just to look different.

Katrina Kaif birthday

On the contrary, she wears attires that she feels comfortable in. She truly dresses up for herself and not for others. She makes women believe that they don't have to wear anything unusual or complicated just to look stunning, they can wear something as simple as jeans and top and look attractive.

Katrina Kaif fashion

Some of Katrina Kaif's movies might not have done well but the actress has hardly had any fashion failure. She is very sure about her style and doesn't need validation.

On her birthday, here are some of her fashion moments that have wowed us.

Katrina Kaif birthday
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
Katrina Kaif birthday
Katrina Kaif birthday
Katrina Kaif birthday
Katrina Kaif birthday
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
Happy Birthday Katrina
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue