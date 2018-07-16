Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: The Relatable Style Icon That We Have Always Wanted

Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, once made a comment on Katrina's fashion sense in a post-breakup interview. He revealed, "Katrina is a way ahead of people when it comes to fashion, especially in India. She finds certain brands that nobody knows and she wears it 3 months before people get to know about it." He also added, "I do believe there is some fashion icon somewhere inside her but she is very shy about it."

Well, we have got to agree on that except for the fact that Katrina is shy about being a fashion icon. What we believe is that Katrina Kaif chooses to remain quiet about her style sense. She lets her clothes do the talking and moreover, she is not even trying too hard to be a fashionista. In fact, if you go through Katrina's Instagram page, you will find out that she sports clothes according to her moods. She is the girl, who would be wearing more tee and shorts than anybody else.

We also feel that her style is also quite in tune with the roles she plays on-screen. Her style like her movies is versatile. She can wear just about anything and look gorgeous. But she is also very believable and a fashion inspiration to many women, who don't want to experiment a lot. Unlike some of her contemporaries, Katrina doesn't don an outfit for the heck of it and just to look different.

On the contrary, she wears attires that she feels comfortable in. She truly dresses up for herself and not for others. She makes women believe that they don't have to wear anything unusual or complicated just to look stunning, they can wear something as simple as jeans and top and look attractive.

Some of Katrina Kaif's movies might not have done well but the actress has hardly had any fashion failure. She is very sure about her style and doesn't need validation.

On her birthday, here are some of her fashion moments that have wowed us.