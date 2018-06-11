Subscribe to Boldsky
Wow! This Ethnic Look Of Katrina Kaif Is Just What You Need To See

By Devika
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Lulia Vantur attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party together | FilmiBeat
Katrina Kaif Baba Siddique Iftar Party

If there was somebody who stole the show at Baba Siddique's Iftar party, it was Katrina Kaif. The actress looked so beautiful that she stole the thunder of other divas present at one of the most star-studded parties of the year.

The subtle art of being the best dressed at the gala was that the actress didn't overdo it at all. She kept it minimal and so natural. She had us totally crushing over with the choice of attire. Yes, the lady who hardly fails in the fashion game wore a Parsi gara anarkali sharara for the Iftar party. And that was the perfect wear for such a holy event.

Designed by Anjul Bhandari, Katrina looked like million dollars in the heavenly misty blue chikankari outfit. We admired the fact that the 'Jagga Jasoos' actress selected this unusual colour and pulled it off like a pro.

Katrina Kaif Baba Siddique Iftar Party

Her anarkali was beautifully sequinned and we also liked the white snowflake-like prints on her bodice. She beautifully draped the intricately done floral embroidered dupatta and accessorized her look with complementing bangles and jhumkis.

The pink highlighted cheeks, kohl eyes, and definitely unmissable small black bindi added to her pretty avatar. She rounded off her look with her side swept hair that went perfect with her round-neck attire.

Katrina Kaif Baba Siddique Iftar Party

Katrina, you left us mesmerised once again but please also keep on inspiring us with your bold style statements and your quintessential charm.

Don't you all think Katrina Kaif looked divine?

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
