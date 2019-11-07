Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Other Divas Flaunts Event Perfect Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

For our Bollywood Divas, events are all about putting their best fashion foot forward and flaunting stylish fashionable outfits. Recently, two star-studded events happened in Mumbai city, where these celebrities made appearance in their best outfits, which caught all our attention. Celebrities including Ileana D'Cruz, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others made heads turn at Bala screening and Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa and more graced the Exhibit Tech Awards 2019 in their gorgeous dresses. While some divas sported elaborate outfits, some kept it simple in casuals and still looked wonderful. So, let us take a close look at what these divas wore for the event, which impressed us.

Ileana D’Cruz In Black Top-Jacket And Denims For Bala screening, Ileana D'Cruz wore a round-collar plain black casual top and paired it with high-waist navy-blue denim jeans. She paired her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved open-front black blazer. The actress completed her look with a pair of black-hued boots with heels. Ileana kept her look accessory-free and left her mid-parted sleek blonde-highlighted tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Ileana also carried a black sling bag. Patralekhaa In A Black Concept Sari At the Exhibit Tech Awards 2019, Patralekhaa sported a stunning black concept sari which seemed like a gown too. Her concept ensemble featured nude-hued bralette, which was layered with a half-sleeved high-neck embroidred black net. Her attire featured an impeccably-done pallu that was belted. The triple-layered criss-cross belt added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with black heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of maroon-hued floral earrings and a silver-toned ring. Patralekhaa pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, and red lip tint upped her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Green Jumpsuit For Bala screening, Shraddha Kapoor donned a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline ankle-length green jumpsuit, which was accentuated by beautiful floral prints. It was a slim fit jumpsuit that featured flared pants. She completed her look with brown-hued boots with heels and accessorised her look with a simple chain. Shraddha left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The actress also carried a handcrafted round brown sling bag. Aditi Rao Hydari In A Stylish Yellow Blazer Dress At the Exhibit Tech Awards 2019, Aditi Rao Hydari made appearance in a full-sleeved square-shaped neckline bright yellow wrapped blazer dress. Her asymmetrical dress was accentuated by buttons and overlap detailing. She completed her look with pointed multi-hued striped heels. The actress ditched all kinds of accessories and slightly contoured her face and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Aditi let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Sara Ali Khan In A Low-High Sky Blue Midi For Bala screening, Sara Ali Khan opted for a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline low-high hem sky blue midi dress. Her midi dress was accentuated by criss-cross knotted bodice and ruffles. She completed her look with grey-hued flip flops. The actress accessorised her look with hoops and a wrist watch. Sara painted her nails yellow, which was a highlight of her look. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Janhvi Kapoor In White Top And Denim Pants At Bala screening, Janhvi Kapoor sported casual look. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline white knitted crop top and she teamed it with blue distressed denim pants. The actress completed her look with nude-hued criss-cross strappy sandals. She upped her look with small hoops and a few wrist bands. Janhvi let loose her layered messy tresses and elevated her look with sharply contoured T-zone and cheekbones marked by filled brows, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her Gucci black sling bag. Tahira Kashyap in A Black Striped Hoodie And Bottoms For Bala screening, Tahira Kashyap donned a full-sleeved black hoodie, which was accentuated by white horizontal stripes. Her hoodie came from the brand, Balmain Paris. She paired it with black loose bottoms and completed her look with white sports shoes. The star accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and a statement wrist watch. She also carried a transparent sling bag. Curly hair, framed glasses, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.