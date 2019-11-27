From Katrina Kaif To Kangana Ranaut, The Divas Have Airport Outfit Ideas For This Holiday Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come holiday season and we are all planning to pack our bags and flying somewhere. Yes, we need escapism from the daily grind but we also need some airport fashion inspiration. So, we have stunning Bollywood divas, who were recently spotted at the airport and they gave us outfit goals. While some kept it simple, the others gave their attire a stylish twist. From Katrina Kaif to Kangana Ranaut, here are a few of the best and latest airport looks that we compiled for you.

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif's airport look was sporty and stylish but not quite everybody's cup of tea. The Bharat actress wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a black crop top, a wrinkled jacket, and matching pants. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued sports shoes and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the long wavy tresses completed her look. Katrina Kaif looked awesome and flaunted edgy fashion. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us comfy fashion goals and inspired us to play with myriad hues. The actress wore a brown-hued tee and paired it with red capri pants and off-white jacket. She carried a big textured bag with her and a blue folder. Shilpa Shetty upped her look with red-toned shades and the makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple and stylish. She wore a black crop top and teamed it with dark blue denims. The Dhadak actress spruced up her look with a black jacket and wore white sports shoes. She carried a beige-hued purse with her and her makeup was natural with pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. However, her neon green nail lacquer absolutely caught our attention. The long voluminous tresses completed her look. Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan played with wardrobe basics and gave airport fashion goals to gym enthusiasts. She wore a white crop top and teamed it with black pyjamas and white sports shoes. However, it was her printed stole that had our attention. She carried a side bag with her. The Kedarnath actress kept her makeup look simple with natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. She wrapped up her look with a ponytail. Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna's airport look can definitely make heads turn. The author wore an all-black outfit that featured a black sweater top but it was her leather pants, which notched up her avatar. She also spruced up her look with a multi-hued patterned stole and black shoes. Twinkle accessorised her look with golden-toned bracelets and frames. She wore a pink lip shade and the middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut, who recently made news with her Thalaivi poster was spotted at the airport. She wore an oversized winter dress that was patterned and paired it with a vintage-inspired checkered duster coat and statement black and brown leather boots. Kangana carried a black side bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the spiky puffed ponytail completed her look. Well, she gave us a winter-worthy outfit goal.

So, whose airport attire was your favourite? Let us know that in the comment section.