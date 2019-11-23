Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Other B-Town Divas Give Hot Outfit Ideas For Cold Winters

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Red Sweater And Blue Skirt Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a high-neck midnight blue top which she paired with a round collar full cuff-sleeved red sweater from the label, Bhaane. Her sweater featured some white prints on it. She paired it with an ankle-length midnight blue skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. The actress completed her look with a pair of black boots. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned oxidised necklace and matching drop earrings. Sonam left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and upped her look with filled brows, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone In An All-Grey Ensemble In one of her recent airport looks, Deepika Padukone was seen in an all-grey winter wear outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a turtle-neck full-sleeved tucked-in sweater, which featured sharp vertical pleats. She teamed it with high-rise matching loose trousers. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed tan pumps. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Minimal base marked by light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Deepika also carried a brown handbag.

Sara Ali Khan In Pink Quilted Jacket And Black Jeans Sara Ali Khan wore a baby pink plain top which she teamed with a full-sleeved dark shade quilted jacket. Her jacket featured an attached cap also. She paired it with casual black denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The actress draped a light pink scarf around her neck. She pulled back her sleek blonde highlighted tresses into a low ponytail while pink lip shade matched with her attire. Black reflectors and a cute sling bag added stylish quotient to her look.

Alia Bhatt In A Grey Blazer Dress And Boots Alia Bhatt's winter look is not just casual but can also be worn for winter weekend parties . She sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel grey wrap blazer dress, which was accentuated by checkered patterns and overlap detailing. The fabric knotted statement belt added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed brown-hued thigh-high boots. The mid-partitioned low ponytail added sophistication to her look. Alia Bhatt spruced up her look with soft contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Neha Dhupia In A Shirt, Long Coat And Pants On the sets of No Filter Neha Season 4, Neha Dhupia was seen in a classic-collar full-sleeved loose light blue-hued shirt. She paired it with olive green pants. The actress-turned-host teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel mid-length dusky light brown-hued coat. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes. Neha accessorised her look with a wrist band and painted her nails with white lacquer. She pulled back her little front-puffed tresses into a ponytail. Slighly contoured T-zone and cheekbones marked by filled pointed brows, soft kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Neha Dhupia posed for the camera holding a graphic umbrella.

Genelia Deshmukh In Blue Jacket And Shimmery Bottoms Genelia Deshmukh looked disco party ready in a full-sleeved midnight blue jacket. The sleeves and neckline of her jacket featured shimmery fabric. She paired her jacket with a loose shiny fabric bottoms. The actress completed her look with a pair of orange-black shoes. She let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with minimal base marked by kohled eyes and pink lip shade. Genelia Deshmukh's outfit looked perfect for disco or club winter parties.

Shruti Haasan In A Hand Woven Sweater And Denims Recently, Shruti Haasan donned a three-fourth-sleeved ivory sweater, which was accentuated by multi-hued hand-woven embroidery. She teamed it up with blue denim jeans. The actress ditched accessories and instead flaunted her black smart watch. She made a low puff out of her mid-partitioned hair and left the remaining tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade suited her well. Shruti Haasan's classic sweater is perfect for daily wear. She posted this pic on her Instagram feed.