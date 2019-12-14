ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor Slays It In A Red Blazer Dress And It Can Make For A Great Winter Formal Attire

    Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor has versatile fashion sense and she almost always slays it in style. Be it a sari or dramatic outfit, the actress definitely knows how to nail any kind of look. Lately, Janhvi Kapoor sported a bright red blazer dress for her recent photoshoot, which left us stunned as she looked sophisticated in it. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

    Janhvi Kapoor donned a full-sleeved notch-lapel bright-red blazer dress, which came from the label Tutus Kurniati Resort Wear. Styled by Mohit Rai, her double-breasted wrap dress was accentuated by silk button closures with a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. The Dostana 2 actress completed her look with a pair of orange lace-up stiletto heels from Public Desire that featured transparent-strap and pointed edge. Janhvi went accessory-free and instead upped her look with rings from Stac Fine Jewellery and white nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The budding fashionista let loose her mid-parted highlighted silky tresses.

    Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely stunning in her red blazer dress and it seemed perfect for winter weekend parties. You can also pair it with thigh-high boots.

    What do you think about her dress? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Mohit Rai's Instagram

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
