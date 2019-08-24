Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Elegance And Reminds Us Of Sridevi In This Gorgeous Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old and she has already won netizens with her acting prowess and fashion sensibility. Over a period of time, we have realised that while Janhvi's fashion is distinctive, it is also to some extent influenced by her mother, Sridevi. Recently, the actress attended a launch event of a book Calling Sehmat (Alia Bhatt's Raazi is based on this book) in Delhi in a beautiful pastel white sari, which once again reminded us of the late veteran actress, Sridevi. Let's take a look at her graceful sari and take some styling cues from here.

So, the Takht actress wore a gorgeous pastel white sari by Tarun Tahiliani, which was accentuated by colourful floral prints on the border. The actress paired the gorgeous sari with a spaghetti blouse. The purple earrings with gold-tone complemented her attire beautifully. Janhvi Kapoor upped her look with minimal makeup. The pink lip shade and kohled eyes enhanced her ravishing look. The stunning actress left her middle-parted sleek tresses loose.

On the work front, Janhvi has three films in her kitty. She will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Takht opposite Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories opposite Vijay Verma.

Meanwhile, share your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's elegant pastel white sari in the comment section.