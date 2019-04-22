ENGLISH

    Janhvi & Ishaan Gave Us A Jaw-dropping Traditional Moment At This Award Event

    Janhvi And Ishaan

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also graced the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Both looked impeccable and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award. They looked graceful together and for a change, Ishaan also surprised us with his traditional look. Their outfits contrasted but let's decode their fashion numbers.

    Janhvi Kapoor Traditional Looks

    Janvhi wore a Manish Malhotra sari for the special occasion and absolutely inspired us. The stunning actress wore a pink sari, which was elegant and accentuated by zari border. She paired her plain sari with a textured matching halter sleeveless blouse, which went well with her sari. Janhvi was a picture of elegance.

    Janhvi Ishaan Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

    She wore statement jewellery to spruce up her traditional avatar. The 'Dhadak' actress wore an elegant oxidised silver necklace that was studded with precious stones and an emerald ring. Her jewellery came from Amrapali. Janhvi's makeup was highlighted by nude tones. The makeup done by Namrata Soni was marked by a matte pink lip shade, subtly done cheekbones, and a light mascara accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The puffed braided pigtail was a refreshing hairdo and completed her look.

    Janhvi Ishaan Dhadak

    Ishaan went for an all-ivory ethnic ensemble for the event. He wore an overlapping bandhgala sherwani, which was nuanced by asymmetrical sharp cut. His jacket had a whiff of metallic touch and he paired it with white pyjamais and brown loafers. Well, he looked awesome and so did Janhvi. What do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
