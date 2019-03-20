Woah! Janhvi Kapoor Spills Fairy Tale Charm With Her Victorian Red Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor looked straight out of a classic fairy tale in her vibrant red gown. She wore this Victorian gown for the Zee Cine Awards. It was an Atelier Zuhra number and the actress was all for a bold dramatic look. With this gown, she literally ruled the red carpet. Don't you think so too?

So, Janhvi wore this voluminous gown, which was strapless and featured a tight corset bodice and balloon skirt. The bodice was elaborated with metallic accents and the skirt was enhanced by black studs and textured accents. It was a figure-flattering number and perfect as a wedding occasion number. Janhvi pulled off this number with a lot of grace and aplomb.

Janhvi's only accessory of the night were those delicate studs, which went well with her flared gown. Her makeup was dewy-toned with a bright red lip shade and comparatively subtler kohl. Janhvi's makeup was beautifully done. However, alternatively, the makeup marked by dark kohl and a nude lip shade, could have also looked nice. The tight high bun gave her look an impeccable touch. We are much impressed Janhvi Kapoor. How did you find her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.