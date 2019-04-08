Look No Further, Janhvi Kapoor's Red Dress Is Perfect For A Special Date Night Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor can sometimes leave us totally surprised with her fashion sense. Within a year, she has shown us that her fashion game cannot be put into a box. So, recently, she graced the 20 years celebration party of Sabyasachi and gave us one of the best fashion moments, so far. She wore a bold number and pulled it off confidently.

So, Janhvi made a strong case for the little red dress. She wore a western number but it was nuanced by traditional sensibilities. Her dress reflected on the rooted craftsmanship of the country. She wore a structured dress that enhanced her slender frame and was marked by a subtle slit. It could have been one of the common red dresses but the intricate embellished floral embroidery in silver was what gave her attire a distinctive touch.

Janhvi paired her dress with nude-toned pumps, which contrasted her dress but went well. She accessorised her look with meticulously crafted earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a touch of bronzer, contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and a defining winged eyeliner. The side swept wavy tresses added to the liberated effect. Well, we are much impressed Janhvi Kapoor. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.