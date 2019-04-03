ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Janhvi Kapoor's Floral-printed Dress Is The Breeziest Outfit For The Month Of April

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city recently and she looked gorgeous in her traditional ensemble. The actress wore something flared and we thought she gave us one of the breeziest looks of the day. She looked fresh as a daisy and totally radiated bohemian vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Janhvi wore a long white dress, which was half-sleeved. It was a beautifully printed ensemble that was adorned with subtle floral prints in yellow. It was a voluminous dress and Janhvi carried it beautifully. She paired her beautiful dress with embellished silver flats, which went well with her attire.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    Janhvi accessorised her look with oxidised danglers, which gave her look a desi touch. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. We thought Janhvi looked amazing. So, what do you think about Janhvi's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue