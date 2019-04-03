Janhvi Kapoor's Floral-printed Dress Is The Breeziest Outfit For The Month Of April Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city recently and she looked gorgeous in her traditional ensemble. The actress wore something flared and we thought she gave us one of the breeziest looks of the day. She looked fresh as a daisy and totally radiated bohemian vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Janhvi wore a long white dress, which was half-sleeved. It was a beautifully printed ensemble that was adorned with subtle floral prints in yellow. It was a voluminous dress and Janhvi carried it beautifully. She paired her beautiful dress with embellished silver flats, which went well with her attire.

Janhvi accessorised her look with oxidised danglers, which gave her look a desi touch. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. We thought Janhvi looked amazing. So, what do you think about Janhvi's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.