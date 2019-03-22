ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Janhvi Kapoor's Green And White Suit Is What We Wish We Could Sport On A Hot Summer Day

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful as she stepped out with her sister, Anshula Kapoor. The 'Dhadak' actress was spotted in a traditional avatar and had us going green with envy because of her outfit. She made a strong case for contrasts and chikankari work. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which was totally mesmerising.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    So, Janhvi wore a salwar suit, which consisted of a flared kurta and palazzo pants. The kurta was notched by sheer accents and elaborated by intricate embroidery in white. The sleeves were adorned with floral accents, which enhanced her kurta. Janhvi paired it white palazzos, which were white-hued and meticulously done.

    Janhvi Kapoor News

    Janhvi teamed her ensemble with embroidered juttis, which went well with her outfit. She wore earrings to spruce up her avatar and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue