Janhvi Kapoor's Green And White Suit Is What We Wish We Could Sport On A Hot Summer Day
Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful as she stepped out with her sister, Anshula Kapoor. The 'Dhadak' actress was spotted in a traditional avatar and had us going green with envy because of her outfit. She made a strong case for contrasts and chikankari work. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which was totally mesmerising.
So, Janhvi wore a salwar suit, which consisted of a flared kurta and palazzo pants. The kurta was notched by sheer accents and elaborated by intricate embroidery in white. The sleeves were adorned with floral accents, which enhanced her kurta. Janhvi paired it white palazzos, which were white-hued and meticulously done.
Janhvi teamed her ensemble with embroidered juttis, which went well with her outfit. She wore earrings to spruce up her avatar and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.